Counterfeit bill used at Pearl store

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Pearl Police are looking for a woman who they said used counterfeit money to purchase an item at a local store.

Officers said around 11:30 a.m. on July 31, a woman entered the Teen Challenge store on N. Bierdemen Road and paid with a fake $100 bill.

We’re told she left the store on foot.

Police posted a photo of the woman they are looking for on the department’ s Facebook page.

Anyone who can help identify this female in question, please contact Pearl Police Department at 601-939-7000.