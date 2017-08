Related Coverage More witnesses called to the stand in Hinds County district attorney retrial

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The defense has rested its case in the retrial of Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith.

Smith decided not to take the stand on Tuesday.

He is accused of helping a criminal defendant. The first trial in December lasted 10 days and ended in a mistrial.

Several witnesses have been called to take the stand and give testimony. The jury has been sequestered during the trial.

The judge will now go over jury instructions with the attorneys in the case. The jury has been dismissed for now. — Terrance Friday (@TerranceFriday) August 8, 2017

We are now on day 7 of the retrial. pic.twitter.com/3Cx9b17eEF — Terrance Friday (@TerranceFriday) August 8, 2017

#happeniningnow Hinds County D.A. Robert Smith has chosen to remain silent and not testify in his second trial. pic.twitter.com/hERbbVGWOu — Terrance Friday (@TerranceFriday) August 8, 2017