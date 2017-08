SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — One person died in a Simpson County crash Tuesday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Cpl. Eric Henry said the single-vehicle crash involved a gas propane truck.

Henry said it happened on the northbound side of Highway 49 near Legion Lake. Troopers responded to the scene around noon.

Authorities said the truck left the roadway and overturned. MHP said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck.

We’re told the driver died at the scene.