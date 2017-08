JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Police are investigating a shooting on Elaine Street in Jackson.

Jackson Police said the 40-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the street.

We’re told he is listed in critical condition.

JPD investigating shooting, 1800 blk of Elaine St. Male-40, shot multiple times in the street. Critical condition. No suspect information. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) August 8, 2017

.@WJTV Police are investigating a shooting in the 1800 block of Elaine Street in south Jackson pic.twitter.com/oODLheptJ1 — Lauren Fluker (@LFluker_WJTV) August 8, 2017