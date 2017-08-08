Mississippi State and Southern Miss agree to football series

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert announced Tuesday that the school has reached an agreement to play three football games with Mississippi State.

The initial contest of this series in 2019 will be a guarantee game for Southern Miss, while the final two games in 2023 and 2024 are a home-and-home series.

The first contest takes place Sept. 7, 2019, at Davis-Wade Stadium at MSU. The pair of schools then play again in Starkville on Sept. 23, 2023, before concluding the trio of games at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Sept. 14, 2024.

“We are pleased to announce this series, which is good for the football fans in the state of Mississippi,” said Gilbert.

The two schools have played 29 times in their history with the series record standing at 14-14-1.