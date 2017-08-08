Mississippi State and Southern Miss agree to football series

Courtesy: Southern Miss Athletics

By Published:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert announced Tuesday that the school has reached an agreement to play three football games with Mississippi State.

The initial contest of this series in 2019 will be a guarantee game for Southern Miss, while the final two games in 2023 and 2024 are a home-and-home series.

The first contest takes place Sept. 7, 2019, at Davis-Wade Stadium at MSU. The pair of schools then play again in Starkville on Sept. 23, 2023, before concluding the trio of games at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Sept. 14, 2024.

“We are pleased to announce this series, which is good for the football fans in the state of Mississippi,” said Gilbert.

The two schools have played 29 times in their history with the series record standing at 14-14-1.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s