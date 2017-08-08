Rankin County School District tells WJTV how school bond will be used

Published:

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — In March, people living in Rankin County voted to pass a school bond issue which focuses on classrooms, building upgrades, increased safety and much more.

WJTV talked to a school district official to see where they plan to start this school year.

“We’re going to start with some re-roofing, some renovations, special needs playgrounds all across the district,” said Kristen Windham of the school district. “There is going to be something happening in every zone.”

“Get the roofs to where they need to be, get facilities to where they need to be and so that process is starting this year. So it’s going to be a lot of excitement on every campus across the district.”

Windham said updating all of their school buildings could give everyone some equity across the district.

