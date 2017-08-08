Street near Jubilee Performing Arts Center to reopen

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) — Crews are still working to clean up the area where the Jubilee Performing Arts Center collapsed in McComb.

The center is located on Main Street near N. Broadway. The roof caved in July, leaving behind debris in the area.Traffic was blocked as crews worked to clean up.

On Tuesday, city officials said the temporary condemnation order had been lifted for all buildings in Downtown except for the following locations: The Office of Steve Cox, architect, JPAC, and CST properties.

We’re told that Broadway will reopen to traffic once MDOT finishes painting lanes and Entergy finishes restoring power to the signal lights.

Sidewalks along Broadway are now open.

The west half of the 200 block of Main Street will remain closed until Eagle Construction finishes stabilizing the façade of the former City Drug Store.

No one was inside of the building when it collapsed.