HOLMES COUNTY, MISS. (WJTV)- The Holmes County Sheriff’s Department need your help locating two men in connection to a capital murder investigation.

This is Demartrius Love and Jamar Newsome.

Officials say the incident happened on July 2nd at a club in Cruger.

Anyone with information is asked to call, the Holmes County Crime Stoppers at (662) 834-0099 OR the Holmes county sheriff’s department at (662) 834-1511.