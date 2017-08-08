Universal Solar Enterprises holds ribbon cutting at new facility

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson’s Ward 4 is now home to a fully operational solar farm.

The capital city’s new solar farm is courtesy of Universal Solar Enterprises. Supporters say it represents an investment in alternative energy.

The farm should benefit the city in more ways than one.

‘The opportunity not only for your company to be wealthy and to be prosperous, but also opportunity to give back to the community so we can reduce our energy footprint,” Mayor Chokwe Lumumba said.

City and state leaders are hoping this farm will bring other business opportunities to Jackson.