Upgrades to school buses in the Metro

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s the first day of school for some students around the Metro.

Some districts made some big improvements to their transportation departments for the start of the new year.

The Jackson Public School district bought 44 new buses this year. The district is ensuring students will be safe and picked up promptly. The new buses come equipped with cameras and a GPS system.

“The GPS system will help up to identify our fueling system,” said Derrick Williams of JPS. “It will also help us in identifying on the routing systems to help make sure that our students are picked up at the closest stop and in a timely manner.”

We’re told drivers with JPS received a pay increase this year of up to $14 an hour with benefits. The district is fully staffed, but they are looking for standby drivers.

School leaders in Madison County said they added 125 new buses. The school district has also moved to a new transportation facility.

We’re told the district spent $10.6 million dollars on the new buses. They also come equipped with GPS and new cameras.

“One of the features on this camera provides and fish eye view,” said Richard Burge, the associate superintendent of the Madison County School District. “When you’re viewing the recording, you can actually see down in between the seats. ”

Burge tells us the older cameras only provided a view of the front and back end of the bus.