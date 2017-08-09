Army Corps schedules signing of Partnership Project Agreements

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District will enter into Partnership Project agreements with leaders of several Mississippi communities.

The signing of the agreements will be held at district Headquarters building on August 29 and 30, 2017.

These agreements are a part of the Mississippi Environmental Infrastructure Program (Section 592) as authorized by the Water Resources Development Act of 1999.

Mayor Sammy Carter of Noxapater, acting president Jerryl Briggs, Sr. of Mississippi Valley State University, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba of Jackson, and Mayor Sally Garland of Crystal Springs, are expected to sign Partnership Project Agreements for their respective towns.

The town of Noxapater’s wastewater system will be rehabilitated at a cost of $500,000.00; Mississippi Valley State University’s sewer and water systems will be rehabilitated at a cost of $200,000.00; the city of Jackson’s water and sewer system will be rehabilitated at a cost of approximately $2 million; the city of Crystal Springs’ water and sewer system will be rehabilitated at a cost of more than $991,000.

These cost share agreements will be 75 percent federally funded and 25 percent non-federally funded.