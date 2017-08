BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – 2016 ended the same way for Brandon that 2015 did: with a playoff loss to Petal.

The Bulldogs were considered a favorite to win 6A last season. Coming into 2017, they lose a lot of key contributors from that team like Brady Anderson, Vincent Butler, Schdarren Archie, Rodney Hawkins, and more.

But click the video above to hear from them on why their expectations are not any lower than last year.