Crossing state lines for the lottery

SLIDELL, Louisiana (WJTV) — Lottery players now have two chances to win over $300 million dollars after there were no lucky numbers in the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots.

WHLT 22 crews caught up with a father and son who traveled across state lines with high hopes.

“Well my dad actually just called me. I wasn’t doing much today and he asked if I would like to ride with him to Louisiana to purchase a Powerball ticket,” said D’Andree McGhee.

Mississippi not having a lottery doesn’t stop him and his father Mac McGhee from driving from Biloxi to Slidell to purchase tickets.

“I’m chasing that American dream,” said Mac McGhee.

The Purple Cow is one of the first gas stations off of the Slidell, Louisiana exit. Clerk Joshua Betts says they’ve been busy.

“Most of our business comes from Mississippians,” said Betts. Since Mississippi doesn’t have a lottery, McGhee had to travel an hour and a half away to purchase his tickets.

“It would be much easier if I could just got to my local gas store and purchase one without having to drive an hour and a half to get one.”

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing sat at $350 million dollars, but when there were no matches it increased to $382 million and now more people are buying more tickets.

“For 300 and something million dollars you could give away a couple million and not even bat an eye,” said Betts who has also purchased tickets of his own.

The McGhee family looks forward to the chances of winning and would like to give money back to their community.

“Please, please, please just give me this one wish and please let me hit. I could really use the money,” said Mac McGhee.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night.

Wednesday Powerball jackpot numbers were: 12, 30, 36, 47, 62, 09