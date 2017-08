JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman had to be rescued after a car got stuck in high water Wednesday evening.

It happened on Monument Street in Jackson.

Jackson Police and Jackson Firefighters rushed to the scene.

We’re told three people were in the car. Two got out, but a woman got stuck.

That woman stood on top of the car until firefighters came to the rescue.

Cleotha Sanders with the Jackson Fire Department tells us no one was hurt.

As soon as we get more information, we will let you know.