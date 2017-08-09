Funeral Services set for former Alcorn State Band Director

Lorman, Miss. — Funeral services have been set for former Alcorn State University (ASU) Director of Bands Samuel Griffin.

His life and legacy will be celebrated this weekend in Vicksburg.

We’re told visitation for Mr. Griffin will be held Friday, August 11 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home, located at 2102 Clay Street, from 1-5 p.m.

A viewing will be held Saturday at Word of Faith Christian Center, located on 3525 Wisconsin Avenue in Vicksburg from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. His home going service will follow at 1 p.m.

We’re told Mr. Griffin’s career began at Alcorn State in 1966. After serving as assistant band director for three years, he became the band director in 1969.

Mr. Griffin is credited with giving the marching band its nickname – Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite. He’s also known for creating the Golden Girls and the Purple Flashers Flag Corp.

We’re told Mr. Griffin was one of Alcorn’s top recruiters. He enjoyed showing his love for ASU.

Alcorn officials say Mr. Griffin was heavily involved in community service. Along with being a distinguished musician, we’re told Mr. Griffin also served as a clinician and adjudicator for many festivals and competitions.

Mr. Griffin retired from Alcorn in 2012. And in November 2016, the band hall at ASU was named in his honor. In January of this year, Griffin received the Honda Battle of the Bands’ Honoree Award for his contributions to historically black colleges and university marching bands.

Flowers and condolences may be sent to Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Gifts in memoriam may also be made to the Joyce Bolden-Samuel Griffin Fine Arts and Band Fund online at www.alcorn.edu/Foundation<http://www.alcorn.edu/Foundation or mailed to ASU Foundation, Inc., 1000 ASU Drive 810, Lorman, Mississippi 39096.