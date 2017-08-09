NCAA hearing for Ole Miss set for Sept. 11

WJTV – Ole Miss released its hearing date with the Committee on Infractions as well as the case summary for the NCAA investigation on Wednesday.

The Rebels will appear before the Committee on Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. The hearing will be held at the John A. Roebling Ballroom at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Cincinnati RiverCenter hotel in Covington, Ky.

In the letter detailing the hearing, the committee requested others to attend the hearing with Ole Miss Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter. They are senior associate director of athletics for compliance Matt Ball, director of athletics Ross Bjork, Mr. assistant football coach and recruiting coordinator Maurice Harris, assistant football coach Derrick Nix, associate director of athletics for compliance Julie Owen, and faculty athletics representative Dr. Ron Rychlak.

The full case summary for the 21 alleged violations against the Rebels can be read here. Also to be found on that site is the NCAA enforcement staff’s written reply, where it stands by each of the 21 alleged violations against Ole Miss.

“The facts uncovered during a fair and thorough investigation substantiated numerous violations and revealed a culture of noncompliance infecting the football program, both internally among personnel and externally among boosters,” the NCAA enforcement staff said in the reply.



Fifteen of the 21 allegations against Ole Miss are Level I violations. Two of those include a lack of institutional control and a violation of head coach responsibility legislation by Hugh Freeze.