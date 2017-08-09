Police: Man shot, injured by home intruders

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) – Authorities say two men entered a Mississippi home and fired several shots, leaving another man injured.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports a 12-year-old boy told deputies that he was sleeping on a couch Monday night when he heard a loud bang and saw two men beating down the door. One man stuck a gun in the door and fired twice.

Authorities say another man walked out of the bedroom and was shot at. The intruders chased him out of the back door, and he was later found outside with several gunshot wounds.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson says the victim was taken to a hospital and remains in the intensive care unit as of Tuesday afternoon.

Further details haven’t been released.