School debt opponent sues, claiming not enough public notice

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) – A man who opposes a Mississippi school district’s plan to borrow $9 million is suing.

Kevin Wilson filed suit last week, The Natchez Democrat reports , alleging the Natchez-Adams school board didn’t provide proper notice to citizens before voting.

The school board adjourned on July 20 after African American board member Philip West accused residents who opposed borrowing of being racist. West filed criminal charges against Wilson’s son after that meeting, saying Stewart Wilson threatened him. Wilson has pleaded not guilty.

Kevin Wilson’s lawsuit says the board didn’t give enough notice before meeting July 26 to finalize borrowing. His suit asks a judge to void the action, saying the board was required to give 15 days’ notice.

Kevin Wilson led a failed petition effort to force a referendum on the issue.