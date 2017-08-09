Stacey Wilkes sworn into Mississippi House of Representatives

JACKSON, Miss. – Stacey Hobgood Wilkes took the oath of office on August 9 to represent District 108 in the Mississippi House of Representatives.

Wilkes was elected on July 25 in a special election. She will finish the term of Mark Formby, who stepped down in May after accepting an appointment by Governor Phil Bry

ant to the Mississippi Workers Compensation Commission.

“This is an amazing experience,” said Wilkes. “I’m humbled to have the opportunity to represent the people of Pearl River County, and I thank God for the chance to serve the state of Mississippi in this capacity.”

Wilkes currently serves on the State Executive Committee of the Mississippi Republican Party and on the Pearl River County Republican Executive Committee.

In the past, she also served on the Legislative Committee of the Mississippi Rural Health Association and on the Board of the Senior Center of South Pearl River County.

She is a life-long resident of Pearl River County, where she owns a small business and resides with her husband, Rodney.