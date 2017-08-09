Two Jackson men tied to kidnapping in Lafayette found dead

PORT ALLEN, LA. (WJTV) — Two suspects tied to the kidnapping of a woman in Lafayette died in an attempt to avoid police.

The two men likely drowned in the Intracoastal Canal when they tried to evade deputies who were on their tail Sunday afternoon. The bodies were not found until Monday evening.

One of the two men was identified as 27-year-old Sylvester Bracey of Jackson, the other was 27-year-old Arsenio Haynes of Jackson.

Both men have extensive criminal histories.

No further information is available pertaining to this case.

Sylvester Bracy

Arsenio Haynes

 

