JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson completed water main break repairs to several streets Tuesday night.

The work was expected to last until 8 a.m. on Wednesday. City crews were done with the work before the deadline, according to city officials.

The following streets are now under a boil water alert:

Gladewood Drive

Ferncliff Drive

[5700-5799] Warwick Drive

[6000-6058] I-55 North Frontage Road

We will let you all know when the boil water alert for these areas has been lifted.