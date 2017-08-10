Canton man sentenced for shooting a 9-year-old 10 times

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Following a two-day trial, a Canton man was sentenced to life without parole after being found guilty of shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Larry Carter IV was sentenced for shooting a 9-year-old on Thursday.

The shooting happened on October 5, 2016. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Canton Garden Apartment Complex after reports of someone firing into a unit.

When deputies arrived, they found a 9-year-old had been shot ten times. The child was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center to be treated.

During the investigation, deputies identified Carter as the suspect.

According to District Attorney Michael Guest, Carter admitted that he was the person who fired shots into the apartment. Carter went on to tell investigators that he was a gang member and that the victim’s step-father was a member of a rival street gang.

D.A. Guest also says Carter appeared to be upset that no one was killed during the shooting.

We’re told Carter admitted to using ecstasy and cocaine prior to the shooting.

Carter is a terrible person who chose to shoot up an apartment where three children were sleeping because he felt that the children’s step-father was disrespectful to him. I cannot think of a better place for Carter to spend the remainder of his life than behind bars. I cannot thank the jurors of Madison County enough for holding him accountable for his actions. – D.A. Michael Guest