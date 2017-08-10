City of Brandon at a crossroad with water tower placement

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – 16 years ago the National Weather Service built this radar on city property…at no cost…and every four years city leaders can renew this agreement or go in another direction.

Brandon Mayor Butch Lee says, “we fast forward to now there has been a lot of growth in Brandon, we’re growing at an 8 percent rate, we’ve got restaurants coming into downtown, the county is about to build a new court house, all of those reasons why we need more water.” And after multiple evaluations the possible location of the new water tower was reduced down to two.

But both suggested locations block the beams produced by the radar…which can hinder weather prediction.

Chad Entremont with the National Weather Service says, “it’s a tool that we use to monitor real time and if you don’t have that it doesn’t just impact somebody close to the radar it impacts people that are pretty far away from the radar.” But Mayor Lee says his main concern are his residents, “we’ve got to find some kind of resolution to best satisfy the National Weather Service and all of the residents in central Mississippi, but first and foremost is the water needs of our community and that’s what we’re gonna work on.”

Both sides are working closely to try and find a middle ground. Officials with the weather service say moving the radar isn’t an option because it’s too costly and will require losing radar connection for a long period of time. The mayor says he wants to come to a decision within the next couple of months.