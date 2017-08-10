Claiborne County Medical Center financial struggles

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Claiborne County Medical Center say they’re facing some financial struggles.

Beth Alexander spoke with officials at the hospital on Wednesday.

She learned that about 150 full-time and part-time employees were paid two weeks late.

Officials with the Claiborne County NAACP are standing with those employees. They held a press conference Wednesday afternoon in front of the hospital.

Claiborne County NAACP president, Evan Doss, says the medical center saves lives. He says that it cuts down on the time it takes for patients to get to Vicksburg or Natchez. He’s concerned about the financial stability at the hospital.

We spoke to the hospital’s Chief Operations Officer, Ada Ratliff. She says employees were paid paid two weeks late. We’re told the Claiborne County Board of Supervisors held a meeting on Tuesday approving $71,000 in emergency funds for the hospital’s payroll.

“That’s not enough,” Doss said. “When the $70,000 is gone, we’re back in a week’s time at the same point in time here.”

Ratliff declined to go on camera about the hospital’s issues. But she did tell us that the lack of pay was because the hospital is facing some financial problems. She says that she She says that Medicare took back some money – saying the hospital was overpaid for services. We reached out to Medicare for a comment, but we haven’t heard back at this time.

“It is my belief that Medicare did take away $250,000. But despite that, it still would have meant that the hospital, a rural hospital, would still need financial support from the owners which is the Claiborne county board of supervisors.”

Beth Alexander went by the Claiborne County Board of Supervisor’s Office. No one was there for us to talk to on Wednesday. We plan to follow up with them about this situation.