Clerk shot during Jackson armed robbery

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating an armed robbery of a business, where the clerk was shot.

It happened Thursday afternoon at the Mini Mart on Lindsey Dr.

Commander Tyree Jones with the Jackson Police Department tells us a clerk was shot in the hand.

We’re told a black man armed with a handgun left the scene running.

We’re working to find out what the suspect took during the robbery.

If you know anything about this shooting and armed robbery, call Jackson Police or Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

