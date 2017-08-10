Clinton crews working to repair water main break

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton crews are currently working to fix a water main break.

Mark Jones with the City of Clinton tells us contractors were drilling and hit an 8 inch water main on Broadway Street between Springridge Road and Hampstead Boulevard.

Damage to the water line resulted in the collapse of portions of Broadway Street. Only the right, eastbound lane of Broadway is open to traffic. All other eastbound lanes and westbound lanes are closed until further notice, according to Jones.

We’re told the break is isolated to a small area surrounding the business district. Right now, only four businesses are without water.

As public works crews repair the line, road closures should be expected over the next few days – until the road can be repaired.

We’re told the rainy forecast could delay repairs in that area. The road has to be dry enough for crews to lay asphalt.

Jones says motorists needing to get to Hampstead Boulevard should detour to Broadway Street by using the intersection with Highway 80 near CSpire.