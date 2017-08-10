Decision nears on Mississippi takeover of Jackson schools

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi’s second largest school district could learn within weeks whether the state will take control.

The Clarion-Ledger reports that the state Department of Education completed an investigation into the Jackson school district on July 31 and is scheduled to release results on Aug. 31. That report will influence whether Jackson regains state accreditation or is taken over for violating state standards.

The district was put on probation last year for violating 22 of 32 standards, and then the state launched a larger investigation.

State Superintendent Carey Wright warned the Jackson board last year that it needed to urgently attack problems including late buses, students wandering halls and classrooms without teachers.

A consultant told the Jackson board in June that the district had completed 88 percent of its corrective plan.