D’Lo Mayor stars in in reality show ‘Small Town, Big Mayor’

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – D’Lo Mayor John Berry brings Hollywood to Mississippi.

He’s starring in the new UP-TV show called ‘Small Town, Big Mayor.’ The show is centered around Mayor Berry, his family and life in D’Lo. About 450 people live in the town.

Reporter Andrew Nomura caught up with Mayor Berry and his son Ben.

Mayor Berry says a friend of his, who works in television, approached him about doing the show. They recorded 10 episodes.

“I found out that it’s 30 hours for one episode of filming,” Berry said.

The show covers everything from rounding up bulls to riding golf carts.

Mayor Berry says the show is less about him and more about the people in the town.

“I’m doing it to help our infrastructure. I’m doing it to revitalize our town. We want to bring tourism in. We want tourists to come,” Berry said.

If you’re interested in checking out what life in D’Lo is all about, the show airs Thursdays on UP-TV.

Story contains video from UP-TV.