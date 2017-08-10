Grandparents & grandchildren escape Copiah County house fire

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A family of six escaped a Copiah County house fire early Thursday morning.

The homeowner, Premer Powell, tells us the fire started before 6 a.m. on Taylor Grove Lane.

At first, Powell says, he thought someone in the house may have left something on the stove.

Powell says he opened the back door, and when he did, the smoke got more intense.

He yelled for his wife and four grandchildren. He says everyone got out of the house and is doing okay.

The house was destroyed in the fire. Powell says he moved into it in 1980.

The official cause of the fire has not been released.

As soon as we get more information about this developing story, we will post an update.