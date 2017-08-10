Gulfport Man Arrested for Failure to Pay Child Support

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Jim Hood announced the arrest of 41-year-old Richard Jermaine Macklin on one felony count of non-support of a child.

Macklin, of Gulfport, was arrested Wednesday by the investigators of the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Division.  Special Assistant Attorney General Kimberly T. Purdie of the Attorney General’s Child Desertion Unit will prosecute this case.

Back in June, Macklin was indicted by a Jackson County Grand Jury. He was then booked into the Jackson County Adult Detention Center and will be arraigned at a later date before Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Robert Krebs.

If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison, in addition to restitution, and a $500 fine.

ChildSupport

 

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s