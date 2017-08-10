Gulfport Man Arrested for Failure to Pay Child Support

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Jim Hood announced the arrest of 41-year-old Richard Jermaine Macklin on one felony count of non-support of a child.

Macklin, of Gulfport, was arrested Wednesday by the investigators of the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Division. Special Assistant Attorney General Kimberly T. Purdie of the Attorney General’s Child Desertion Unit will prosecute this case.

Back in June, Macklin was indicted by a Jackson County Grand Jury. He was then booked into the Jackson County Adult Detention Center and will be arraigned at a later date before Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Robert Krebs.

If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison, in addition to restitution, and a $500 fine.