Jackson Police donate backpacks and supplies at Baker Elementary

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police spent Wednesday morning surprising students with school supplies.

Officers from Precinct One Bravo Shift donated supplies at Baker Elementary on E. Santa Clair Street.

We’re told the officers worked with stores like Family Dollar and Dollar General to get the supplies to give to the students.

Officer Carrissa Coleman says the giveaway was about making sure the kids have a successful school year.

Officers say this backpack donation at Baker Elementary is just one of many projects they plan to do throughout the year.

“This is a continuing effort that they are going to pursue throughout the school year,” Sgt. George William said.

We’re told officers plan to be in schools throughout the year discussing drug and crime prevention. They plan to talk to students about bullying too.