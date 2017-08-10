Kindergartner spends day alone, Asleep on school bus

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WJTV) – The Hattiesburg Public School District is investigating after a Kindergarten student was left alone and asleep on a bus during school hours on Wednesday.

According to district officials, the student was found inside the bus that was parked outside of one of the district’s schools.

Communications and Engagement Coordinator Samone Wilson of The Hattiesburg School District issued the following statement regarding the incident:

“We regret a student being left on a Hattiesburg Public School District bus after falling asleep underneath the seat yesterday morning. Administrators were notified of the incident at approximately 2:30 p.m.”

“After completion of a thorough assessment by school medical personnel, the student’s health was found to be in stable condition with no abnormal findings noted.”

“Student safety is our number one priority and we are taking preventative measures to ensure that this doesn’t happen again. The incident is currently under investigation by the school district. Corrective action has been taken.”