Look Inside: The New MICU at the VA Hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Sonny G.V. Montgomery Veteran Hospital is striving to give veterans the best healthcare possible. They’ve made some upgrades to make this happen.

It took a little over a year and $3.1 million dollars to complete the new Medical Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

“These are going to be patients that are at their most ill medically, so they’re going to be in here until they can be stabilized,” said Medical Center Director David Walker.

Renovations to the 10 bed unit are part of several changes the VA is making to promote a healing environment.

“It’s more functional. They can move around and then the environment is more open,” ICU Nurse Manager Carmelita Denton said.

The upgrades to the unit include larger rooms, lift machines, cameras and special lighting.

“If a patient comes in and they need to go straight to the intensive care unit, that’s a possibility,” Walker said. “Or if they’re in the hospital, and they then become ill and then need to come here we can meet their needs regardless.”