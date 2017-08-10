Man found guilty of failing to pay $23,000 in child support

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Memphis man was found guilty of failing to pay more than $23,000 in child support.

A Harrison County, MS jury made that decision on Wednesday, according to Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood’s office.

Abdalrahim Shadi Hasain, 37, was found guilty of one count of felony non-support of a child. He was immediately taken into custody and booked into the Harrison County Jail.

“Our office will not allow deadbeat dads to get away with not supporting their children,” said AG Hood. “I thank the jury for recognizing this parent’s responsibility to his child.”

Sentencing for Hasain is set for August 31. He faces up to five years behind bars, full restitution and a $50 fine.

We’re told the case was investigated by the Attorney General’s Child Desertion Unit and prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorneys General Kimberly Purdie and Jim Giddy.