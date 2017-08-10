Man runs after pulling knife on deputies

By Published: Updated:

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are searching for a man they consider armed and dangerous.

Hinds County deputies are searching for Corey Smith. Picture: HCSO

Major Pete Luke says deputies were performing a chancery mental evaluation order this morning on Bilgray Dr. in South Jackson.

We’re told the man deputies were looking for, Corey Smith, pulled a knife on them.

Major Luke says Smith ignored deputies’ requests to drop the knife, so they used a taser. Luke goes on to say the taser did not affect Smith.

We’re told Smith was able to get away from deputies.

In statement, Luke says “We are asking the public to contact the Sheriff’s Office if you know the whereabouts of Smith. Do not approach if you see him.”

Smith was last seen in the Bilgray Dr. area.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s