Man runs after pulling knife on deputies

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are searching for a man they consider armed and dangerous.

Major Pete Luke says deputies were performing a chancery mental evaluation order this morning on Bilgray Dr. in South Jackson.

We’re told the man deputies were looking for, Corey Smith, pulled a knife on them.

Major Luke says Smith ignored deputies’ requests to drop the knife, so they used a taser. Luke goes on to say the taser did not affect Smith.

We’re told Smith was able to get away from deputies.

In statement, Luke says “We are asking the public to contact the Sheriff’s Office if you know the whereabouts of Smith. Do not approach if you see him.”

Smith was last seen in the Bilgray Dr. area.