Rankin County traffic stop leads to the discovery of $245,000 worth of drugs

Drug bust in Rankin County on August 9, 2017. Picture courtesy: Rankin Co. Sheriff's Dept.

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, August 9th, 2017, at approximately 10:00 p.m. Rankin County Sheriff Task Force Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a white Dodge passenger car on Interstate 20 in Rankin County for a traffic violation.

Pictured: Jason T. Medd. Arrested during a traffic stop in Rankin County on August 9, 2017

During the traffic stop deputies began to suspect the vehicle was carrying drugs and/or contraband. 

A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 6 pounds of marijuana and 17 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a compartment in the vehicle, according to authorities.

The driver, Jason T. Medd, was arrested for aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine and trafficking of marijuana.

Medd was transported to the Rankin County Jail.

District Attorney Michael Guest will bring Medd before Rankin County Court Judge Kent McDaniel for an initial appearance. 

We’re told the street value of the drugs is approximately $245,000.

