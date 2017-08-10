Search for person who stole tools & irrigation equipment

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland Police are looking for the person that got away with approximately $25,000 worth of tools and irrigation equipment.

They crook stole a white Chevrolet work truck from a business in Ridgeland on June 24.

We’re told the thief drove the truck through a security gate, causing $1,000 worth of damage.

Authorities later found the truck, but the tools and equipment were gone.

Anyone with information about the crime should call Crimestoppers at 601.355.TIPS or the Ridgeland Police Department.

