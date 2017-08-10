Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old Corinth man

CORINTH, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Corinth man.

We’re told Herchial “Lonnie” Jones, 69, went missing Monday, August 7. He was last seen walking near a wooded area in the 3100 block of North Harper Road in Corinth.

According to the MBI, Mr. Jones was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and khaki pants.

Jones stands at 5’ 11” and weighs about 160 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes.

Family members say Mr. Jones does suffer from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

If anyone knows where he is, please call the Corinth Police Department at 662-286-3377.