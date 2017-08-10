What’s Working: Friends of Children’s Hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friends of Children’s Hospital is an organization that’s working to raise $20 million dollars. That money will help pay for a new $100 million dollar building for Batson. The Friends have had to get creative.

College football passions run deep in Mississippi. Even for folks who’s favorite team plays in Tuscaloosa or Baton Rouge.

Who doesn’t want to help sick children? Who doesn’t have a favorite SEC Team? Well if you cheer for the Crimson Tide or Bayou Bengals, you can combine both passions.

John Scarborough is the General Manager at Paul Moak Volvo, Subaru Honda. He’s also on the Board for Friends of Children’s Hospital.

He knows, “The biggest brands around are SEC football teams, right?”

Twelve years ago, Mississippi lawmakers allowed LSU and Alabama plates to be sold in our state, on one condition: money from tag sales would have to go to a charity in Mississippi.

“We’ve sold over 76 thousand car tags to benefit Blaire E. Batson Children’s Hospital since 2005. A lot of the people who have the tag, didn’t even know where the money went, but when they found out, they were thrilled,” Scarborough explains.

If you’re interested in buying a tag, “All you have to do is go to your local tag office, tell them you want this tag, pay the money and they will mail you the tag in about 7 days,” Scarborough says.

You don’t have to wait until you need a new tag. It will cost an extra $51 dollars. $44 of those dollars go to Friends of Children’s Hospital. All those plates have added up to $2.5 million dollars for Batson.

“The best thing about these tags for our organization is (that) the money just comes in, and we don’t have to have a lot of manpower to make it work. You know, we do a lot of golf tournaments. We do a lot of 5k runs. We do all these different fund raisers, and they’re a lot of work, but these tags, they just work,” Scarborough says.

The next specialty tag that will benefit Friends of Children’s Hospital will be a Memphis Grizzlies plate.

If you don’t like Alabama, LSU or the Grizzlies, there is a generic Friends of Children’s Hospital plate that you can purchase. That money will also go to Batson.

In case you were wondering, plates that feature Mississippi Universities raise money for those particular schools.