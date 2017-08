RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department and other agencies are working a single car crash on Holly Bush Road.

Authorities say a Kia passenger car ran off the road and hit a tree.

We’re told the driver died at the scene.

Three other people in the vehicle have been taken to area hospitals.

The crash remains under investigation.

We will update this breaking news as soon as we receive more information.