Authorities searching for four escaped inmates in Coahoma County

By Published:
Search for four Coahoma County escaped inmates

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities in Coahoma County are searching for four escaped inmates.

Search for escaped inmates in Coahoma County

According to a post on the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the inmates went missing sometime overnight.

Authorities noticed the men were missing after doing a routine check at 1:35 a.m. Friday morning.

Coahoma Deputies and Clarksdale Police are looking for:

  • Marquis Stevenson
  • Cordarius Thomas
  • Percy Bryant
  • LeAndrew Booker

Marquis Stevenson was jailed after being charged with statutory rape. We’re told he was previously out on bond for a murder charge.

Cordarius Thomas was jailed for residential burglary and simple assault.

Percy Bryant is charged with aggravated assault

LeAndrew Booker was jailed for burglary.

There’s no word on how the men got out of the jail. All four men remain at large at this time.

We’re told there is a $1,000 reward being offered for each man’s capture.

If you know where they are, call: 662.645.9300.

