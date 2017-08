COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – MHP is investigating a one vehicle crash that occurred at 10:15 p.m. Thursday, 10 August 2017 on interstate 55 south of Crystal Springs.

64-year-old, Lorenzo Carter, from Clinton, MS, was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A 2000 Ford Ranger was traveling north on I-55, when for reasons unknown, left the roadway, overturned and ejected the driver.

This accident remains under investigation by MHP