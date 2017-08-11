Calves on the loose after crash in Covington County

By Published: Updated:
Calves get loose after crash on Highway 84 in Covington County. Picture: Myka Barnes-Garcia, WJTV

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews have been working to round up cows in Covington County.

Around 1 a.m. Friday morning, a tractor-trailer overturned on Highway 84 between MS 532 and MS 37.

Crews have been trying to round them up since.

People traveling westbound in that area faced delays for much of the morning.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) tell us Marty Saul of Perry, FL was driving the tractor trailer went it flipped. Saul was hurt during the crash, but his injuries are minor, according to MHP.

Approximately 135 calves were on the travel at the time of the crash.

We’re working to find out what caused Saul to overturn.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s