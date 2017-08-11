Calves on the loose after crash in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews have been working to round up cows in Covington County.

Around 1 a.m. Friday morning, a tractor-trailer overturned on Highway 84 between MS 532 and MS 37.

Crews have been trying to round them up since.

US84 Westbound is now open to traffic. Crews on horseback remain in the area to corral remaining livestock. — MHP Hattiesburg (@MHPTroopJ) August 11, 2017

People traveling westbound in that area faced delays for much of the morning.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) tell us Marty Saul of Perry, FL was driving the tractor trailer went it flipped. Saul was hurt during the crash, but his injuries are minor, according to MHP.

Approximately 135 calves were on the travel at the time of the crash.

We’re working to find out what caused Saul to overturn.