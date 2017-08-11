Rankin County Deputies arrest burglary suspects within minutes of the initial call

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two burglary suspects were quickly apprehended Thursday morning after a short crime spree, thanks to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.

The call came in around 11 AM Thursday about a burglary in progress on Fern Valley Drive near the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

Within seventeen minutes, deputies had one adult, 21-year-old, Ralphael Malik Kersh, and one juvenile in custody.

In addition to the arrest, deputies were able to recover the stolen property and obtain a confession.

Both individuals live with their respective family’s in the neighborhood, just streets away from one another. The victim’s house is located between the two violators on another street. The 911 caller was able to relay detailed information to authorities as the crime unfolded. The caller is to be credited for getting involved in a safe manner and providing detailed information to dispatchers. The involvement from the caller, a fast response from dispatchers and deputies are to be credited with ending the criminal activity of these two delinquents. There are other unsolved burglaries in the area where these individuals are now persons of interest.