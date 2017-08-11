Ridgeland Police look for suspects who stole more than $5K in merchandise

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland Police are searching for the duo they say stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from local businesses.

On Thursday, officers released video of the suspects.

We’re told the suspects took $2,100 worth of items from a local business on July 11, 2017.

Then on August 2, authorities believe the same two suspects stole $3,900 worth of merchandise from the same business.

Ridgeland Police say the thieves got away with clothing, purses and backpacks.

Anyone with information about the crimes should call Crimestoppers at 601.355.TIPS or Ridgeland Police Detective Don Martin at 601.856.2121.