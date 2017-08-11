Thieves steal 6 Mercedes-Benz vehicles from Mississippi lot

HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) – Some car thieves have a taste for the three-pointed star.

Police in the Memphis, Tennessee suburb of Horn Lake, Mississippi report that six Mercedes-Benz vehicles were taken from a car lot this week.

Someone cut the locks on the gate at Silver Star Imports and took Mercedes ranging from 1999 to 2009 models, local media report.

Other vehicles on the lot had been moved around, and some had been damaged.

Four of the vehicles were recovered across the state line near a Memphis apartment complex. However, two remain missing.

No arrests have been made and police have named no suspects.