JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There’s a crash on I-20 before Robinson Rd.

We’re told an 18-wheeler and an SUV were involved in a crash in the westbound lanes.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation says the crash happened around 12:05 p.m. It will take at least 30 more minutes to clear.

We’re told one person was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

We’re working to find out if anyone else was hurt.

