20x65x65 race hopes to reduce obesity in Mississippi

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) — In an effort to reduce obesity in Mississippi, the Mississippi Community Health Center held their first ever 20x65x65 Multi 5K Race Saturday morning at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame on Lakeland Drive in Jackson.

The race is called “One Step Forward, 2 Bites Less!”

The group is taking a long term approach to reduce weight and increase healthy lifestyles. They hope to move 65,000 Mississippians out of obesity by 2065.

John Lunardini with the Mississippi Primary Healthcare Association says, “Mississippi, as we know, is one of the most obese states in the nation and so our community health centers, which are strategically placed throughout the state, is one of the largest primary healthcare networks feels like they need to do what they can to help their patients and the communities they’re in.”

The Jackson race was one of 13 races goingo n at the same time across the state.