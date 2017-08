JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — JPD is currently investigating it’s 35th homicide of the year at the Hilltop Inn on I-20 Frontage Road in Jackson.

An unidentified white male, age 57, was shot multiple times in the hotel.

There are three suspects involved in this morning’s homicide: one black female and two black males last seen leaving the location in a red pickup truck between 3-4AM.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact police immediately.