Complaints challenge Mississippi Medicaid decision

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Two groups have filed complaints over Mississippi Medicaid’s decision to award a major managed care contract to other companies.

Mississippi True and Amerigroup have gone to court asking for damages and seeking a court order to bar the state from finalizing the Medicaid contract. They contend it was awarded improperly.

The Clarion-Ledger reports that Medicaid says three companies will oversee the reimbursement of roughly $2 billion in public funds annually. The agency declined comment on the litigation.

The agency made the decision to award the work to Magnolia Health, Molina Healthcare of Mississippi and UnitedHealthcare after the three scored the best in an assessment.

UnitedHealthcare and Magnolia Health have managed the MississippiCAN program since it began in 2011.